What We Know About the NYC Subway Attack

(Newser) – Details are clarifying about the rush-hour attack on a New York City subway train Tuesday morning. One big detail: While at least 16 people were injured, none of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators suspect a lone assailant first set off a smoke canister in a train about 8:25am as it pulled into Brooklyn's 36th Street Station, report the AP and the New York Times. Authorities say the suspect then opened fire as smoke filled the train car. Casualties: At least 10 people were shot and six others sustained injuries of other kinds, including smoke inhalation. Some of the injured were in the same train as the assailant, others were on the subway platform. Five people were in critical condition as of early Tuesday afternoon, reports NBC New York.