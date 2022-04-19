Florida Parents Fall Victim to Easter Egg Scam

(Newser) – A cruel scam left children in central Florida thinking the Easter Bunny had skipped their home, parents say. The scammed parents say somebody calling themselves "Sarah Honey" advertised an "Egg My Yard" deal on social media, promising to scatter eggs filled with candy or toys in yards, along with a note from the Easter Bunny, WESH reports. Parents who paid fees ranging from $20 to $75 in advance on Cash App, Zelle, or Venmo say they were devastated on Easter morning when there were no eggs in their yard, and the Facebook accounts connected to the scam had disappeared. Parents say the scam has been reported to police.

On social media, dozens of people said they had been scammed, leaving them with no eggs and no Plan B. Community members stepped up to help and delivered donations to affected families. "We received messages from people saying, 'Hey, I want to help. Hey, our church has extra eggs,'" Eileen Scates, whose sister was scammed, tells WESH. Many of the victims, she says, "are working moms, single moms, and they were working Easter so this [delivery] was going to be the highlight of their day." Scates adds: "Even though this thing happened that was terrible it was kind of nice to see the community come together."