Kardashians Hear What Potential Jurors Think of Them

(Newser) – Talking trash about the Kardashians is a common pastime for many Americans. On Monday, a few got to do it to their faces. Kim Kardashian; her mother, Kris Jenner; and her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner all sat in the front row of a Los Angeles courtroom as prospective jurors aired their feelings about the famous family and the four women, all defendants in a lawsuit brought by Rob Kardashian's former fiancée Blac Chyna. "Anything that has to do with their names is just a big no for me," one man said, the AP reports. "I don’t think reality TV is good for society."

Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, is suing the Kardashians, alleging they destroyed her television career. During jury selection, her attorney Lynne Ciani asked dozens of candidates their feelings about the plaintiff and defendants, and the reality shows the case stems from. One said, "I sincerely hope none of these people get any wealthier because of this." A woman said her teenage daughter tried to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it first came on, but she put a stop to it. "I don't think they were the best role models,” she said. "I wouldn’t let her watch anything involving them."

The defendants didn't seem bothered. Judge Gregory Alarcon wasn't pleased by the tone, however. "I appreciate your honesty. You’re certainly not shy,” he told the pool. "But this is the type of case like all cases where everybody is entitled to a fair trial. There's a jury instruction that says the wealth of a party or the poverty of the party doesn't matter." The defendants were ushered in by security at the last moment before the panel was brought in. One prospective juror complained about what he saw as pampered treatment of the family, whose lawyer told him famous people sometimes need security. "Does that mean that they need Fiji water hand-delivered to them as they sit in court?" the man responded. On the other hand, a few people said they couldn't be fair because they're such big fans.