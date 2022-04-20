Judge Who Dumped Mask Mandate Got One Term Wrong: Experts

(Newser) – As the feds consider appealing the judicial ruling that ended the mask mandate on public transportation, legal experts who spoke to NPR say the judge who issued the ruling misinterpreted the law. The portion of the Public Health Service Act that the Biden administration used to justify the mandate says that in attempting to stop the spread of communicable disease, the government may "provide for such inspection, fumigation, disinfection, sanitation, pest extermination, destruction of animals or articles found to be so infected or contaminated as to be sources of dangerous infection to human beings, and other measures, as in his judgment may be necessary." The judge disagreed with the administration's view that masks qualify as "sanitation" under that law, but NPR's sources say she's wrong.

"It reads like someone who had decided the case and then tried to dress it up as legal reasoning without actually doing the legal reasoning," says one law professor who says she'd likely mark a student's answer as wrong if they gave that interpretation on an exam. She explains that the definition of "sanitation" used by the judge is not the definition used in public health or by the CDC, which issued the mandate. More coverage around the fall of the mandate: