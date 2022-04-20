Indiana Police, Struggling to ID Dead Boy, Reveal New Detail

(Newser) – Indiana State Police have shared a disturbing new detail about the body of a young boy that was discovered last Saturday. Police say the child, who was probably around 5 years old, was found stuffed inside a hard-shell suitcase. The suitcase is decorated with palm trees and the words "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada." The Courier-Journal reports it's believed the Black boy died within the past week, and the release of information comes as police struggle to identify him. Police say he does not match any nearby missing child reports. In a press conference, Sgt. Carey Huls explained, "We thought this would be a local case, but since nothing has happened—we haven't had any matches—so this obviously could be a national thing."

Police have established a national tip line (1-888-437-6432) and encourage anyone with information to come forward. Judging by the child's clothing and other factors, Huls said, "He was in someone's custody and care for his daily needs ... Somebody was taking care of this little boy. Someone somewhere knows something." Per Local 12, the autopsy did not return a cause of death; a toxicology report is not expected for weeks. Fox 19 reports that the suitcase was found in the woods by a mushroom hunter, in a location roughly 70 miles south of Indianapolis and 25 miles northwest of the Kentucky border at Louisville.