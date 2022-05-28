(Newser) – Better check those bacon bits before you sprinkle them on your salad. WKRC reports there's a "massive" recall underway after Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. warned its ready-to-eat topping may be contaminated with metal. Per a release from the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service, the 5-pound packages of precooked/fully cooked bacon bits—sold under the Smithfield, Golden Crisp Patrick Cudahy, and Member's Mark brands—were produced between Feb. 21 and Feb. 23 of this year, as well as between March 3 and March 5.

The company issued a recall of about 185,610 pounds, or 92 tons, of the product, after a customer complained of finding metal in their bacon bits. "There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products," the release notes. BGR reports that the USDA expects more products to be tacked onto the recall, so consumers should revisit the site to check for those additions. In the meantime, consumers, retailers, and distributors are urged to dump any possibly affected bacon bits or return them to the place of purchase. Those seeking more info can call Smithfield at 1-844-342-2596. (Read more recall stories.)