National Guard Soldier Trying to Rescue Migrant Likely Drowned in Rio Grande

(Newser) – As a female migrant struggled in the waters of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday morning, an Army National Guard soldier jumped into the river to help—and didn't come out. The servicemember was swept away and is feared to have drowned, the New York Times reports. The woman and four or five other migrants appeared to make it across to the US side of the river safely, the Maverick County sheriff tells NBC News.

The soldier, who was assigned to the Operation Lone Star border mission stationed along the river aimed at preventing border crossings, "has gone missing along the river during a mission related incident," the Texas Military Department says in a statement. "The soldier has not been found,” it continues, but an active search is underway. "It’s very dangerous, this river, the Rio Grande—it’s very tricky," the sheriff says. "When I was in the Border Patrol, we advised never to jump after anybody."

The sheriff says that while about two migrants per week drown crossing the river in his county, it's rare for border patrol officers to drown. The International Organization for Migration recorded more than 600 deaths of migrants attempting to cross into the US last year, a sharp increase from the year prior. (Read more Rio Grande stories.)