Lottery Winner: Clerk's 'Mistake' Paid Off for Me

(Newser) – An Iowa man says a miscue made by a convenience store clerk led to his $1 million jackpot. Josh Buster asked for five "easy-pick" plays at a store in West Burlington, but the clerk mistakenly printed just one, reports CNN. The clerk asked the 40-year-old chef if he wanted a separate ticket with the other four plays, and Buster agreed. "I feel like that changed the numbers that I would have gotten if he had put them all on one instead of making that mistake," Buster says. He adds that he'll use the money—it will come to $710,000 after taxes, per the state lottery—to pay off his car and his mother's mortgage, and to save for retirement.