Tragedy Strikes After Teens Take Younger Siblings Out to Play

(Newser) – To give her mom a break Saturday, Brandy Wilson, 14, and her 15-year-old boyfriend took Wilson's younger siblings, 8-year-old Ally and her 5-year-old brother, to the park at the foot of the Crescent City Connection bridge, which connects the east and west banks of New Orleans, in the city's Algiers neighborhood. As they played along the west bank of the Mississippi River around sunset, one of the children fell in the water and two others went in to try to rescue her. Onlookers believe the current carried all three away, WDSU reports. The 5-year-old boy ran to get help, but the children have not been found. After searching more than 93 miles of the river, the Coast Guard on Sunday suspended the search, WWL reports.

"I need my kids. They know I need them," Brandy and Ally's mom says. "My daughter said she was trying to give me a break. I don’t need a break. I need my children." Helicopters, boat crews, and police assisted with the search, but rainy weather made it difficult for a dive team to assist. "The decision to suspend any search and rescue case is never easy but considering the extensive search efforts of our Coast Guard men and women, in conjunction with other response agencies, I’ve made the difficult decision to suspend our active search for the three children," said the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans commander. “Our prayers are with the families during this difficult time.” (Read more New Orleans stories.)