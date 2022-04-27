(Newser) – Derek Chauvin has filed an appeal, seeking to overturn his conviction for murdering George Floyd in May 2020. CNN reports the court filing entered by the former Minneapolis police officer's lawyer on Monday in Minnesota's Court of Appeals detailed a dozen-plus "structurally defective" parts of his case and trial, such as demonstrations and widespread media coverage before the trial even started. Attorney William F. Mohrman is asking the appeals court to look into such aspects as whether his client's trial should have had a change of venue or been delayed, if prosecutors engaged in any misconduct (such as not being transparent with information in discovery), and whether the jury should have been sequestered to avoid the publicity.

"The overwhelming media coverage exposed the jurors—literally every day—to news demonizing Chauvin and glorifying Floyd, which was more than sufficient to presume prejudice," the filing reads, per ABC News. The filing also notes jurors feared for their safety, and that of their families, if they acquitted Chauvin. The appeal asks for the conviction to be nixed altogether, or for it to be reversed and a new trial granted somewhere other than locally. If the conviction is upheld, the appeal argues, the case should be sent back to a lower court, where the sentence should be reduced to one more in line with the state's guidelines, which don't exceed 15 years. Chauvin was sentenced to more than 22 years behind bars. (Read more Derek Chauvin stories.)