Tesla Shares Sank Tuesday, and the Questions Began

(Newser) – Tuesday wasn't a good day for the markets in general, but it was particularly unkind to Tesla, whose shares closed down 12.2%. That erased more than $125 billion from the electric vehicle maker's market value, and it has some analysts wondering whether that could turn into an issue in terms of Elon Musk's Twitter purchase. The big numbers:

Bloomberg supplies some easily digestible math, reporting the $44 billion deal is to be financed in three ways: "$13 billion in bank financing backed by the social-media company, $12.5 billion secured by some of his Tesla stake, and another $21 billion in equity."

Fortune reports Musk will have to post $62.5 billion of Tesla stock to secure the $12.5 billion margin loan—which makes a decline in the value of his Tesla shares potentially highly problematic. The stock closed at $876.42; Bloomberg reports that should it sink below $740, he wouldn't be able to cover the full $12.5 billion. Were that come to pass, Musk would have to pull together the cash to pay back the loan, which could cause him to sell shares of Tesla.