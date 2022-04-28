Olivia Wilde Gets Served During Movie Presentation

(Newser) – CinemaCon says it is reviewing security procedures after director Olivia Wilde was served with legal papers at the Las Vegas event—while she was onstage presenting the trailer for new movie Don't Worry Darling. When somebody came up from the front rows to hand Wilde the manila envelope marked "personal and confidential" Tuesday, there were rumors it was an unsolicited script, Deadline reports. Instead, it contained child custody papers from Jason Sudeikis, her former fiance. The couple, who have two children together, split up in 2020 after being engaged for seven years.

Wilde—who is now dating Don't Worry Darling star Harry Styles—opened the envelope onstage but continued the presentation to the audience of 4,100 apparently unfazed. A source tells Variety that Sudeikis had no idea the papers would be served in this manner. The Ted Lasso star had "no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner." the source says. The process server has not been identified, though Deadline notes that non-movie industry attendees have to buy a badge to get into CinemaCon events. (Read more Olivia Wilde stories.)