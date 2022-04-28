Olivia Wilde Gets Served During Movie Presentation

She was handed child custody papers while onstage at CinemaCon
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 28, 2022 7:23 AM CDT
Olivia Wilde Gets Served During Movie Presentation
Olivia Wilde opens the envelope during the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2022 at Caesars Palace, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas.   (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

(Newser) – CinemaCon says it is reviewing security procedures after director Olivia Wilde was served with legal papers at the Las Vegas event—while she was onstage presenting the trailer for new movie Don't Worry Darling. When somebody came up from the front rows to hand Wilde the manila envelope marked "personal and confidential" Tuesday, there were rumors it was an unsolicited script, Deadline reports. Instead, it contained child custody papers from Jason Sudeikis, her former fiance. The couple, who have two children together, split up in 2020 after being engaged for seven years.

Wilde—who is now dating Don't Worry Darling star Harry Styles—opened the envelope onstage but continued the presentation to the audience of 4,100 apparently unfazed. A source tells Variety that Sudeikis had no idea the papers would be served in this manner. The Ted Lasso star had "no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner." the source says. The process server has not been identified, though Deadline notes that non-movie industry attendees have to buy a badge to get into CinemaCon events. (Read more Olivia Wilde stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X