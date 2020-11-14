(Newser) – After two children and seven years as an engaged couple, Booksmart director Olivia Wilde and Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis are no longer together. "The split happened at the beginning of the year," a source said to be close to the pair tells People, calling the breakup "amicable." "They've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship." The two started dating in 2011 after meeting at an SNL finale party, according to Sudeikis, who says he didn't "make any moves" at first because of his busy schedule and because he'd heard Wilde was dating someone else.

story continues below

"Next thing you know, I stopped being busy, she stopped dating someone, and then it was off to the races," he told Stephen Colbert in 2017. The two got together not long after Wilde had ended things with her husband, Italian-American filmmaker Tao Ruspoli, whom she was married to for eight years, per Us Weekly. Sudeikis also had been married before meeting Wilde, to actress and screenwriter Kay Cannon, whom he was with from 2004 to 2010. Wilde, 36, and Sudeikis, 45, have a son, 6-year-old Otis, and a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy. (Read more Olivia Wilde stories.)

