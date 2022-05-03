Fight at Times Square Arcade Leaves Man Dead

(Newser) – A fight in the prize redemption area of a Dave & Buster's in Manhattan ended with one man dead and another arrested on a murder charge. The New York Times reports the Saturday night argument in the Times Square arcade allegedly started when Allen Stanford (whose name is also reported as Stamford) was handling a prize that sat on a high shelf. A source said the item the 39-year-old was trying to grab was a drone, and police say it's possible that it fell from the shelf and hit a child who was with Jesse Armstrong. Unnamed police officials tell NBC New York that Stanford had been trying to return the item to the shelf.

Police say those events allegedly triggered an argument and a knife was produced. Stanford ended up with a stab wound to the chest that proved fatal. A security guard reportedly followed Armstrong out of the arcade and into a subway station, where a transit officer arrested the 41-year-old. He reportedly told a detective that Armstrong "punched me out of nowhere." CNN reports New York has seen a jump in crime this year, with major crimes surging 42.7% through April 24 compared to the same period in 2021, per NYPD stats.