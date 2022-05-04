Worker Falls to His Death From Jersey Shore Ferris Wheel

Subcontractor fell from a lift in Ocean City
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted May 4, 2022 1:29 AM CDT
Stock photo.   (Getty Images / Clayton Piatt)

(Newser) – A man working on the Ferris wheel at a Jersey shore pier fell to his death Monday morning. Robert Sanger, 62, was a subcontractor working on a lift when he fell from it at Gillian’s Wonderland Pier in Ocean City, New Jersey, the Press of Atlantic City reports. "We are saddened to report that an employee of a subcontractor working on a lift at Gillian’s Wonderland Pier suffered a fatal injury Monday morning. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family," the amusement park said in a statement. OSHA is investigating the death, NBC News reports. It's not clear how far the man fell. (Read more New Jersey stories.)

