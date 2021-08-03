Cops: Passenger Was Taped to Seat After Groping Attendants

(Newser) – A passenger on a flight from Philadelphia to Miami spent part of the flight duct-taped to his seat and was arrested on arrival Sunday morning. Ohio resident Maxwell Berry, 22, allegedly groped the breasts of two Frontier Airlines flight attendants and punched a third before he was restrained, the Washington Post reports. According to a police report, Berry ordered two alcoholic drinks from a flight attendant and brushed his cup "inappropriately" against her backside while ordering another. He then spilled that drink on his shirt. When he went to the lavatory and emerged shirtless, a flight attendant helped him get a new shirt from his luggage and he then groped two attendants while walking around the plane, the police report states. The Post reports that Berry was heard boasting about his parents' net worth.

The police report says Berry punched a male flight attendant in the face after he was asked to stay in his seat. Video recorded by other passengers shows Berry swearing at flight attendants. Berry was restrained with the help of other passengers and the attendant had to "tape him down to the seat and tie him with a seat-belt extender" for the rest of his flight, according to the report. Berry was charged with three counts of battery and taken to the Miami-Dade County Jail, ABC7 reports. "The flight attendants will be, as required in such circumstances, relieved of flying pending completion of investigation of the events," the airline said in a statement. The airline said the attendants are on paid leave and it is "fully supporting their needs." (This Texas man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old passenger on a flight to Montana.)