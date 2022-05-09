(Newser) – Three children were found dead on Mother's Day in a San Fernando Valley home, and their mother has been arrested. Per FOX 11, the LAPD responded to a 911 call about an assault with a deadly weapon around 7:40am Sunday at the residence on Victory Boulevard, straddling West Hills and Woodland Hills, and when they arrived, they found the three children unresponsive inside the home. Paramedics rushed to the scene and pronounced them dead, saying they'd been so for several hours. An LAPD spokesperson identified them as 8-year-old twin boys and a 12-year-old girl, per the Orange County Register. Their cause of death hasn't been disclosed.

One neighbor tells the paper that the night before, the children's mother was seen wandering around outside, "talking incoherently," while another neighbor tells the Los Angeles Times that she heard the mother screaming around 10:30pm, "My family is abusing me!" That neighbor says she then saw the mother wander into another yard, light some candles, and open up a Bible. Police were called, and witnesses say she was detained and taken away on a stretcher by paramedics, while yelling, "Where's my Bible?"

It's not entirely clear what happened between that incident and when the children's bodies were found, or if the children had been killed before or after the mother was detained. However, police say there are no other suspects at the moment. The LAPD confirms that another child, who wasn't injured, ran to a neighbor's house. FOX 11 notes the mother was placed into police custody after undergoing a mental evaluation at a local hospital, though she hadn't been charged as of Sunday night. The investigation is ongoing. (Read more child death stories.)