Small Plane Crashes Into SUV in Florida

(Newser) – A small plane with three people aboard crashed Saturday on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV with three occupants, the FAA says. Two people aboard the plane were taken to a trauma center and three people with non-life threatening injuries were taken to a hospital, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The department said Miami-Dade Police would provide information on the sixth patient, per the AP. A report at WESH says the person died.

The single-engine Cessna 172 departed from Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West and soon lost power, the FAA said. The plane burst into flames after crashing. Drone video on social media showed the plane crumpled on the Haulover Inlet Bridge with a damaged SUV nearby. A man can be seen scrambling from the plane and being helped by others to the side of the roadway just before the aircraft became engulfed in flames.