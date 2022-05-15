Security Guard Killed in Shooting Is Hailed as Hero

(Newser) – One of the 10 people killed in Saturday's mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket was a retired police officer who worked there as a security guard. He's a "hero in our eyes," says Buffalo police chief Joseph Gramaglia, per WKBW. The station identifies him as Aaron Salter. Authorities say Salter confronted the gunman when he entered the Tops supermarket and exchanged gunfire with him. While Salter was killed, the shooter was uninjured because of protective armor. "Today is a shock,” son Aaron Salter III tells the Daily Beast. “I’m pretty sure he saved some lives today. He’s a hero.”

The 55-year-old Salter retired from the Buffalo force four years ago and had worked at the supermarket since then, reports the Buffalo News. Salter was Black, like most of the victims in what authorities are calling a racially motivated assault. He served more than 30 years on the force and is survived by two other children as well. In retirement, Salter also was trying to build green-energy vehicles though his business, AWS Hydrogen Technologies, per the Daily Beast. Meanwhile, retired Buffalo fire chief Garnell Whitfield said his 86-year-old mother, Ruth Whitfield, also was killed. (President Biden weighed in on what he termed domestic terrorism.)