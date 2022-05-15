Police Took Shooting Suspect for Evaluation Last Year

(Newser) – Police became aware of the suspect now being held in the mass shooting Saturday at a Buffalo supermarket last year, after they said he threatened an attack at his high school. State troopers were called to Susquehanna Valley High School in Conklin, New York, last June, the AP reports. They were told the suspect, then 17, had made a threat about carrying out a shooting around graduation. Under terms of a New York law, he was taken into custody for a mental health evaluation, per the Washington Post, and released. He spent a day and a half at the hospital, per USA Today.

No charges were filed, and police said he had no further contact with law enforcement until Saturday. "There was nothing picked up on the State Police intelligence, nothing that was picked up on the FBI intelligence," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Sunday, per the New York Times. "Nobody called in, nobody called any complaints." There was no racial component to that threat, Gramaglia said.