Ukraine War Apparently Not Going Russia's Way

(Newser) – The tide may be turning in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and not in the direction Russia wants it to be. A number of recent reports indicate things don't seem to be going so well for Russia:

NATO's take: "Russia's war in Ukraine is not going as Moscow had planned," NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, per the BBC. "They failed to take Kyiv, they are pulling back from around Kharkiv, their major offensive in Donbas has stalled. Russia is not achieving its strategic objectives" and Ukraine could emerge victorious, Stoltenberg said.

"Russia's war in Ukraine is not going as Moscow had planned," NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, per the BBC. "They failed to take Kyiv, they are pulling back from around Kharkiv, their major offensive in Donbas has stalled. Russia is not achieving its strategic objectives" and Ukraine could emerge victorious, Stoltenberg said. NATO's take, part 2: NATO's deputy secretary general echoed that: "With significant support from allies and partners in billions of dollars, in military support, in financial support, humanitarian support, we know that with the bravery of the Ukrainian people and army and with our help, Ukraine can win this war," Mircea Geoana told reporters.

Lost forces: The UK's Ministry of Defense estimates Russia has likely lost a third of its invasion force, the Guardian reports. Furthermore, its campaign in the eastern part of the country, which was already held, in part, by pro-Russia separatists, has "lost momentum" and is "significantly behind schedule," the MoD says. Over the past month, it says, Russia has experienced "consistently high levels of attrition" but few gains in the region, and the MoD predicts there will be no dramatic acceleration over the next month.

The UK's Ministry of Defense estimates Russia has likely lost a third of its invasion force, the Guardian reports. Furthermore, its campaign in the eastern part of the country, which was already held, in part, by pro-Russia separatists, has "lost momentum" and is "significantly behind schedule," the MoD says. Over the past month, it says, Russia has experienced "consistently high levels of attrition" but few gains in the region, and the MoD predicts there will be no dramatic acceleration over the next month. Morale: "Russian forces are increasingly constrained by degraded enabling capabilities, continued low morale and reduced combat effectiveness," the MoD adds in its statement.