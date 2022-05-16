Democratic Senator Has Stroke

Chris Van Hollen says there will be no long-term effects
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 16, 2022 2:19 AM CDT
Senator Has Stroke Amid Re-Election Campaign
Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., questions Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as she testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.   (Tom Williams/Pool via AP, File)

(Newser) – Sen. Chris Van Hollen says he has suffered a minor stroke and is being treated at George Washington University Hospital. The Maryland Democrat says he has been told there are no long-term effects or damage, the AP reports. In a statement Sunday night, Van Hollen said he has been advised by doctors to remain under observation at the hospital for a few days out of an abundance of caution. Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the US House. He is running for re-election this year "without formidable opposition," as NBC News puts it.

The senator said he experienced lightheadedness and acute neck pain while delivering a speech in western Maryland. On the advice of a physician, he sought medical attention upon his return home. An angiogram indicated a minor stroke in the form of a small venous tear at the back of his head, Van Hollen said. “I look forward to returning to work in the Senate later this week and thank the medical team for their excellent care,” he said. Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor, the leading Democratic candidate in that state's upcoming Senate contest, also revealed this weekend that he'd suffered a stroke.

