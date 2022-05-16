Mass Shooting at Texas Flea Market Leaves 2 Dead

(Newser) – Two people were killed in a shooting at a Texas flea market that left three others injured Sunday afternoon. Police say all of those who were shot—all men in their 20s who likely knew each other, police say—had been involved in an argument at the Harris County market that led to the shooting, and that no bystanders were hurt, ABC 13 reports. The sheriff says there may have been "thousands" in attendance at the event, KHOU reports. The three injured were hospitalized in critical condition. One of those men is a suspect, police say, and two other uninjured male suspects were also detained for questioning. Two firearms were found at the scene.

The younger sister of one man who was killed says he was at the flea market with his cousin, who was among those injured in the shooting. "This tragedy happened and I don't know why," she said. "He always made everyone laugh, very happy, joyful, so it just really hurts because he's my older brother and I look up to him. It's very hard." The sheriff's office is seeking information and video from witnesses, though people scattered when deputies got there. (The weekend also saw a mass shooting in Buffalo, NY, that killed 10 and a shooting in southern California that killed one.)