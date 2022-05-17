You Can Get 8 More Free COVID Tests

(Newser) – The Biden administration on Tuesday announced a third round of free at-home COVID tests. This time, US households can get eight test kits, as opposed to four in prior rounds, per CNN. Tests can be ordered at covid.gov/tests. The White House says the government has delivered about 350 million tests since January. The first two rounds were covered in the 2021 stimulus package; however, those funds are gone now, and the White House is pressuring Congress to approve $22.5 billion in new funding for tests, vaccines, and treatments.

As NPR reports, the announcement comes as nationwide cases are rising, along with hospitalizations. By providing eight tests, the administration may hope to avoid criticism it received earlier in the year for not providing enough tests to cover households in which someone was known to have COVID.



Boosters: In other COVID news, the New York Times reports that the FDA authorized Pfizer boosters for children ages 5 to 11. Out of 28 million children in that age group, 8 million have received two shots and are eligible for the booster.