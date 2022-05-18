30 Minutes Before Buffalo Shooting, Suspect Revealed His Plans

(Newser) – The suspected gunman in the Buffalo shooting that left 10 people dead posted a detailed rundown of his plans for the massacre on a private Discord server, or chat room—and, it was revealed Tuesday, he invited people to join the room about a half-hour before he allegedly carried out his plans. None of the people who were invited, some of whom did indeed join the server, appeared to tell law enforcement about what they'd read, and nothing was done to stop the suspect. Discord says that months ago, "a private, invite-only server was created by the suspect to serve as a personal diary chat log," and that its records indicate no one else had seen it prior to the suspect's invitation 30 minutes before the shooting. More:

Multiple writings: Details of the chat logs have already been publicized, but it was previously not known that the suspect invited anyone else to read the logs before the shooting, the New York Times reports. The logs are separate from the nearly 200-page "racist screed" the suspect also released before the massacre. The Discord logs, per the Times, are "far more personal."