Clapton Cancels Shows After Test

(Newser) – Eric Clapton has postponed a couple of concerts planned for Zurich and Milan this week after contracting COVID-19. A Facebook post said the 77-year-old rock star tested positive after a performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Clapton has had AstraZeneca shots, People reports, though he's criticized the coronavirus vaccines and blamed them for ailments he's been dealing with. "It is very frustrating that having avoided COVID throughout lockdown and throughout the period when travel restrictions have been in place Eric should have succumbed to COVID at this point in time," the Facebook post said.

Clapton hopes to pick up the tour again Friday in Bologna, Italy, per Deadline. After having the shots early last year, Clapton claimed to have had bad reactions, including numbness and burning in his hands and feet. He said he was worried that he wouldn't be able to play guitar again. Clapton has played again, and he has tour dates for the US booked starting in September. The CDC says clinical trials have shown the vaccines to be safe. Clapton has ripped vaccine mandates in a couple of songs, one a collaboration with Van Morrison. (Likening the mandates to slavery was too much for longtime collaborator Robert Cray.)