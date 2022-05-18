Shkreli Released From Prison, Makes Joke on Facebook

(Newser) – Martin Shkreli's new abode is a US Bureau of Prisons halfway house somewhere in New York. His lawyer on Wednesday confirmed the 39-year-old, who was convicted of securities fraud in 2017, has been released early from prison. CNBC reports his release from the Allenwood low-security federal correctional institution had been scheduled to occur Sept. 14. Though he was sentenced to 7 years in March 2018, he ended up serving fewer than 5 thanks to credits associated with good behavior and education and rehabilitation programs.

Shkreli's lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, said in a statement Wednesday that "while in the halfway house I have encouraged Mr. Shkreli to make no further statement, nor will he or I have any additional comments at this time." Shkreli hasn't been mum, however. He wrote the following on his Facebook page, referencing his years-long Twitter ban: "Getting out of real prison is easier than getting out of Twitter prison." A photo of Shkreli and a friend did appear on Twitter, under the friend's account, with this caption: "Picked up this guy hitchhiking. Says he's famous."