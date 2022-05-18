Shkreli Released From Prison, Makes Joke on Facebook

He'll next go to a halfway house at undisclosed New York location
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted May 18, 2022 1:46 PM CDT
Martin Shkreli Moves From Prison to Halfway House
Former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli attends the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Feb. 4, 2016. Shkreli has been freed from prison after serving much of a seven-year prison sentence for lying to hedge fund investors and cheating investors in a drug company.   (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

(Newser) – Martin Shkreli's new abode is a US Bureau of Prisons halfway house somewhere in New York. His lawyer on Wednesday confirmed the 39-year-old, who was convicted of securities fraud in 2017, has been released early from prison. CNBC reports his release from the Allenwood low-security federal correctional institution had been scheduled to occur Sept. 14. Though he was sentenced to 7 years in March 2018, he ended up serving fewer than 5 thanks to credits associated with good behavior and education and rehabilitation programs.

Shkreli’s lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, said in a statement Wednesday that "while in the halfway house I have encouraged Mr. Shkreli to make no further statement, nor will he or I have any additional comments at this time." Shkreli hasn't been mum, however. He wrote the following on his Facebook page, referencing his years-long Twitter ban: "Getting out of real prison is easier than getting out of Twitter prison." A photo of Shkreli and a friend did appear on Twitter, under the friend's account, with this caption: "Picked up this guy hitchhiking. Says he’s famous." (Read more Martin Shkreli stories.)

