Cops: USPS Driver Tried to Run Over Kid He Thought Was Thief

Days after Christmas, a child in Florida noticed a USPS driver had mistakenly delivered a neighbor's package to his home, so hopped on a scooter to complete the delivery for him. That's when the USPS driver, believing the boy was stealing the package, tried to run him over, according to police. William White Jr., 41, is accused of deliberately steering his delivery vehicle toward the child in an Escambia County neighborhood on Dec. 27, per Law & Crime . Investigators say White struck and crushed the scooter while narrowly missing the boy, who hurt his ankle jumping out of the way.

White, who reportedly yelled at the boy, then allegedly pulled the damaged scooter from under his vehicle, loaded it onto the truck, and began to drive off as the child's parents came outside. Confronted, he ultimately tossed the damaged scooter into another yard, People reports. White was later questioned and arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, petit theft, and criminal mischief. He has been released on a $5,500 bond pending further court proceedings. The US Postal Service said its inspection arm is investigating alongside local authorities and emphasized that it does not comment on personnel matters. Florida Highway Patrol Capt. Jason King stressed that this was "not a normal porch pirate" and that a brief conversation could have prevented the confrontation.