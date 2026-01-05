Man Accused of Smashing Vance's Windows

A late-night act of vandalism at JD Vance's Ohio home has led to one arrest and a federal investigation into whether the vice president was deliberately targeted. Authorities say a man was taken into custody after windows were smashed at the residence in Cincinnati's East Walnut Hills neighborhood in the early hours on Monday, while the Vance family was out of town. Court records show 26-year-old William DeFoor is being charged with obstructing official business, criminal damaging or endangering, criminal trespass, and vandalism, per WXIX .

The arrest report says a Secret Service agent spotted DeFoor walking onto the property before "damaging four of the victim's residential windows and the victim's vehicle." Authorities do not believe the suspect gained entry to the home, per CNN. Last April, DeFoor pleaded guilty to two counts of vandalism after causing more than $2,000 in damages to an interior design company, WXIX reports. He was ordered to pay restitution and to undergo mental health treatment for two years. He is now set to be arraigned on Tuesday.