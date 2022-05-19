After 2 Years Exiled, Spain's Former King Returning

(Newser) – With the fraud cases against him dropped, Spain's former king Juan Carlos is coming back to the country this week. He's been in exile in the United Arab Emirates for almost two years, ever since he was linked to alleged corruption. The three investigations that followed have all been dropped since March, however, so he's decided to return for a visit, the BBC reports. He'll arrive in Spain Thursday and return to the UAE Monday. A palace statement says the 84-year-old desires to visit his family and friends regularly; on this trip, he'll see family in Sanxenxo, in the northwest part of the country, and attend a regatta there.

He'll also travel to the capital, Madrid, to see his son King Felipe VI, to whom he handed over power in 2014 after abdicating following a corruption investigation into his daughter's husband. The palace statement says Juan Carlos wishes to "facilitate" his son's carrying out of his royal duties, due to "public consequences of certain past events of (his) private life," per DW. In 2020, after the corruption allegations emerged, King Felipe renounced his inheritance and barred his father from receiving his palace allowance of around $200,000, NDTV reports.