Stock Market Edges Closer to Bear Market

S&P slips again, though not as much as Wednesday
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 19, 2022 3:19 PM CDT
Stock Market Edges Closer to Bear Market
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Thursday, May 19, 2022.   (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(Newser) – Stocks ended another volatile day lower on Wall Street Thursday, bringing the market closer to its first bear market since the beginning of the pandemic, per the AP. The S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, fell 22 points, or 0.5%, to 3,900. The Dow fell 236 points, or 0.7%, to 31,253, and the Nasdaq fell 29 points, or 0.2%, to 11,388. The S&P is now down 18.7% from the record high it set early this year, nearly at the 20% threshold that defines a bear market.

Investors are worrying that the soaring inflation that’s hurting people shopping for groceries and filling their cars up is also walloping profits at US companies. Target fell again, a day after losing a quarter of its value on a surprisingly large drop in earnings. Wall Street is also worried about the Federal Reserve's plan to fight the highest inflation in four decades. The Fed is raising interest rates aggressively and investors are concerned that the central bank could cause a recession if it raises rates too high or too quickly. The pile of concerns on Wall Street has made for very choppy trading and big swings between gains and losses within any given day.

(Read more stock market stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X