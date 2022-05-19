It's a Baby Boy for Rihanna

(Newser) – A new celebrity baby has arrived. People reports that Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, have had their first child together. The couple hasn't made an official announcement, but multiple outlets say Rihanna gave birth to a healthy baby boy last week in Los Angeles, per E! News. No word yet on a name. As messages of congratulations pour in across social media, TMZ takes note of one in particular. Chris Brown, a Rihanna ex who physically assaulted her years ago, posted a congratulatory image. (Rihanna and A$AP Rocky first revealed she was pregnant earlier this year.)