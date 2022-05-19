Humpback Whale Leaps, Comes Down on Boat

(Newser) – Getting up close and personal with nature proved dangerous in Mexico's Sea of Cortez on Saturday, when a boat that apparently got too close to a humpback whale ended up nearly being taken down by the creature. 9News reports that tourists on nearby boats in Topolobampo Bay off Sinaloa, Mexico, watched as the whale breached and landed on the back end of the boat, which managed to remain afloat. USA Today describes the series of events, writing, "the large whale leaps almost clear of the water before landing on the back half of the yacht, collapsing part of its roof and its railings."

Four people aboard were said to be hospitalized afterward, with local media reporting one woman broke a leg, while a man suffered a head injury and broken ribs. Boat captains are supposed to maintain a healthy distance between their vessels and the whales, and authorities have reportedly placed blame on the boat operator. "Please do not get too close to the whales. We can enjoy their beauty, but at a distance, prudently," the Ahome mayor said. (This humpback whale breached the surface in California—right below two kayakers.)