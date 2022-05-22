In These 10 Cities, Open Up Your Wallet to Buy a Home

The 10 Cities With Highest Home Prices
(Newser) – It's a seller's market, and home prices are booming. The Hill notes that US housing price tags were on an upward climb for decades before COVID, but now that the pandemic is starting to wane, the spike is even more pronounced. Current home prices are coming in at more than 30% of what they were in 2020, and 16% higher as compared to last year. Looking at research data from Zillow, the media outlet determined the 10 American cities where median list prices for homes are the highest—the top five all in the Golden State:

  1. San Jose, Calif.: $1.4M (median home list price)
  2. Los Angeles: $998,300
  3. San Francisco: $978,478
  4. Ventura, Calif.: $943,967
  5. San Diego: $921,000
  6. Stamford, Conn.: $900,000
  7. Seattle: $782,997
  8. Boston: $746,000
  9. Honolulu: $721,667
  10. New York: $692,333
