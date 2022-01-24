(Newser) – Figuring out what to do once you retire can be a challenge, including where you put down roots to ride out your golden years. WalletHub looked at nearly four dozen metrics across all 50 states, in three main categories: affordability, which looks at everything from the cost of living and tax-friendliness for retirees, to the price tags for in-home services and adult day health care; quality of life (ie, the weather, access to transportation, food insecurity and crime rates, and recreational facilities); and health care, which includes the quality of public hospitals and doctors, nurses, and home health aides per capita. Perhaps not surprisingly, Florida comes out on top in WalletHub's rankings, while New Jersey falls to the bottom of the list. See what other states look like the best and worst bets as retirement options:

Best States

Florida Virginia Colorado Delaware Minnesota (No. 1 in "Health Care" category) North Dakota Montana Utah Arizona New Hampshire