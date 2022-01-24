 
This Is the Best State for Retirees

Surprise! Florida comes in at No. 1 in WalletHub rankings
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 24, 2022 1:41 PM CST
10 Best, Worst States to Retire In
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/Paperkites)

(Newser) – Figuring out what to do once you retire can be a challenge, including where you put down roots to ride out your golden years. WalletHub looked at nearly four dozen metrics across all 50 states, in three main categories: affordability, which looks at everything from the cost of living and tax-friendliness for retirees, to the price tags for in-home services and adult day health care; quality of life (ie, the weather, access to transportation, food insecurity and crime rates, and recreational facilities); and health care, which includes the quality of public hospitals and doctors, nurses, and home health aides per capita. Perhaps not surprisingly, Florida comes out on top in WalletHub's rankings, while New Jersey falls to the bottom of the list. See what other states look like the best and worst bets as retirement options:

Best States

  1. Florida
  2. Virginia
  3. Colorado
  4. Delaware
  5. Minnesota (No. 1 in "Health Care" category)
  6. North Dakota
  7. Montana
  8. Utah
  9. Arizona
  10. New Hampshire
Worst States
  1. Louisiana
  2. West Virginia
  3. Arkansas
  4. Rhode Island
  5. Illinois
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Kentucky
  8. New York (last in "Affordability" category)
  9. Mississippi (last in "Quality of Life" category)
  10. New Jersey

See where the other states fall on WalletHub's list.

