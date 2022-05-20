Topless Anti-Russia Protester Crashes Cannes

(Newser) – A woman who stripped off her clothes to reveal a message against rape by Russian soldiers crashed the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday. The unidentified woman tore off her clothes to reveal the message “Stop raping us” written across her torso next to the blue and yellow colors of the Ukraine flag, per the AP. The feminist group Scum later tweeted, "This activist exposed the war rapes and sexual torture committed on Ukrainian women by (R)ussian soldiers," per Variety. (The woman had the word "scum" written on her back.)



While the protester yelled “Don't rape us!” security quickly encircled her and took her off the red carpet. Representatives for the festival didn't immediately comment. Russia's war in Ukraine has often been in the spotlight at this year's Cannes festival, which is screening several films from Ukrainian filmmakers. The festival barred Russians with ties to the Kremlin from attending, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a surprise address Tuesday to open the festival.