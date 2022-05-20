Stock Market Slips Into Bear Market Territory

S&P 500 down 20% from its high in January
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted May 20, 2022 1:01 PM CDT
Stock Market Slips Into Bear Market Territory
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, specialists Patrick King, left, and Douglas Johnson work on the trading floor Tuesday, May 17, 2022.   (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

(Newser) – The stock market continued falling on Friday, this time with enough of a drop to put it into bear territory, reports the Wall Street Journal. Specifically, that means the benchmark S&P 500 fell to 20% below its last peak—a mark of nearly 4,800 in January, per CNN. The index was about 1,000 points below that on Friday afternoon. "So to most on Wall Street, this is now the first bear market to hit the markets since the rapid decline in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic," per CNBC. The wiggle room there? Whether the index closes at the 20% threshold, rather than just dipping in and out.

"I don't think we're at quite peak freakout yet," Liz Young of SoFi tells CNN. "It might not be enough just to cross over into bear territory." Still, it's an ugly week by any measure. The Dow, for example, is on track to register its eighth consecutive losing week, the longest such streak since 1932, notes the Journal. The S&P and Nasdaq aren't far behind, on track for their seventh straight weekly losses. All three will likely finish this week down about 4%. (Read more stock market stories.)

