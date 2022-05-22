Trump Jr. Killed a Bear, and His Guide May Go to Prison

(Newser) – Donald Trump Jr. killed a bear during a Utah hunting trip in 2018, and that kill might land his hunting guide behind bars, reports the Salt Lake Tribune. Guide Wade Lemon is under investigation for allegedly setting an illegal bait trap—one with “a pile of grain, oil and pastries," according to prosecutors—to lure the bear. Trump Jr. is not in trouble. In fact, he “was actually a victim and a now a possible witness in a fraudulent scheme to lead the hunter to believe it was actually a legitimate Wild West hunting situation," says Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings, per the Tribune.

Lemon runs Wade Lemon Hunting, and he faces five years in state prison if convicted of setting an illegal trap. Prosecutors say they found a trail camera pointed at the trap with the name of Lemon's company on it. They also say one of his subordinates told them Lemon had him set the trap before the hunt. Lemon himself tells the Tribune that he thought everything "was above board" on the hunt. Trump Jr., who also killed a cougar the following day, did not respond to a request for comment. He posted on Instagram during the hunt, though the post does not including photos of any kills. (Read the full investigation.)