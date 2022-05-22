For Charles and Camilla, a TV Soap Cameo

(Newser) – He's still not the king, but Prince Charles at least gets this: a cameo on the venerable UK television soap EastEnders. The BBC reports that Charles and Camilla will appear as themselves in an episode that airs June 2 in which the show pays homage to the queen's Platinum Jubilee. “I just thought, ‘Wow, they’ve never done anything like this before,'" says Kellie Bright, who plays pub landlady Linda Carter on the show, per Deadline Hollywood. "They didn’t really know what to expect, I mean it must have been nerve-wracking for them and completely out of their norm. So I just hope they enjoyed it as much as we did.” (Harry and Meghan will be in the UK next month to celebrate the queen's jubilee, marking her 70 years on the throne.)