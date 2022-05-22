Jif Recalls Peanut Butter

Multiple products linked to salmonella outbreak
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted May 22, 2022 6:10 AM CDT
Jif Recalls Peanut Butter
   (Getty/Magone)

(Newser) – If you eat Jif, it's time to check the cupboard. The company is recalling some of its peanut butter because of a salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 14 people in 12 states, reports NPR. The recall includes creamy, crunchy, and reduced fat peanut butters.

  • What to check: Products with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425 are affected. On jars of peanut butter, the codes are typically found on the back, under the "best used by" label. The recall, however, affects all Jif products with those codes, and the FDA website has a complete list.
The problem has been traced to a plant in Lexington, Kentucky, says the FDA, which has launched an investigation. The "425" in the above codes mean the jars were produced at the Lexington facility. The voluntary recall is nationwide (in addition to Canada), with cases reported in Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, per the AP. Two of the cases required hospitalization. (Read more salmonella stories.)

