Jif Recalls Peanut Butter

(Newser) – If you eat Jif, it's time to check the cupboard. The company is recalling some of its peanut butter because of a salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 14 people in 12 states, reports NPR. The recall includes creamy, crunchy, and reduced fat peanut butters.

What to check: Products with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425 are affected. On jars of peanut butter, the codes are typically found on the back, under the "best used by" label. The recall, however, affects all Jif products with those codes, and the FDA website has a complete list.