For Tiger Woods, a First He Didn't Want to Achieve

Hurting golf legend pulls out of a Major for the first time ever
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 22, 2022 5:30 AM CDT
Tiger Woods waves after his third round on the 18th hole at the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.   (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(Newser) – Tiger Woods produced a couple of firsts Saturday, neither cause for a fist pump. He posted his highest score ever in the PGA Championship, and later withdrew from a major for the first time in his pro career. Hours after Woods limped his way to a 9-over 79 in the third round at Southern Hills in Oklahoma, he informed the PGA of America of his withdrawal. Woods was 21 shots behind Mito Pereira of Chile, who takes a three-shot lead into the final round.

For Woods, attention now turns to next month at the US Open. When he made the cut at the Masters in his first time competing against the best since a February 2021 car crash in Los Angeles, he said he would be at the British Open at St. Andrews in July. He did not mention the PGA Championship or US Open, wanting to assess his recovery. But he made a trip to Southern Hills in the weeks ahead of the PGA and said he felt better than he did at the Masters. That lasted only so long.

