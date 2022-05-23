Man Fatally Shot on NYC Subway in Unprovoked Attack

(Newser) – As a 48-year-old man was seated in the last car of a subway en route from Brooklyn to Manhattan Sunday morning, he was fatally shot by another subway rider in what appears to have been a random attack. Witnesses told police that as the train crossed the Manhattan Bridge, the suspect "was walking back and forth in the same train car and without provocation, pulled out a gun and fired it at the victim at close range," Chief of Department Kenneth Corey says, per ABC News. There was no apparent interaction beforehand. The man, who was identified as Daniel Enriquez, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and died at a hospital, CNN reports. No one else was injured.

Once the train arrived at the Canal Street station, the gunman fled and was still at large as of Sunday night. Police were reviewing surveillance footage in an attempt to identify the shooter, whom they've described as a "dark-skinned male who is heavyset with a beard" last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the NYPD. (A shooting on a New York City subway in April wounded 10 people.)