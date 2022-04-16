5 'Good Samaritans' to Split Subway-Attack Reward

They 'contributed directly to the arrest' of suspect Frank James
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 16, 2022 9:45 AM CDT
his image provided by New York Police Department, April 13, 2022, shows what they said is suspected subway shooter Frank R. James, 62, entering a subway station the morning prior to his attack on a subway train Tuesday.   (New York Police Department via AP, File)

(Newser) – A $50,000 reward that was offered in connection with last Tuesday's Brooklyn subway shooting will indeed be paid out—and split five ways, officials say. The NYPD says tips from five people, who it declined to identify, "contributed directly to the arrest" of alleged gunman Frank James some 30 hours later. They will each receive $10,000, which is being provided by the Police Foundation, the MTA, and TWU Local 100, reports ABC News. New York City residents received a cellphone alert with James' description at 10:21am Wednesday, and multiple people have gone public to share what they believed to be sightings of James.

NPR reports Zack Tahhan, 21, was installing security cameras and told reporters what he experienced, "I thought, 'Oh my God, this is the guy, we need to get him.' He was walking down the street, I see the car of the police, I said, 'Yo, this is the guy!'" Mayor Eric Adams expressed gratitude, per the New York Post: "Thanks to the help of these five good Samaritans, the NYPD was able to do its job and get a dangerous suspect off the streets just hours after his picture was released." The 10 people who were shot are all expected to survive. (Read more subway attack stories.)

