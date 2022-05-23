Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Wed (Again)

(Newser) – Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker threw a wedding Sunday, for the third and presumably final time. The celebrity couple, who got engaged in October, staged a middle-of-the-night practice wedding at a Las Vegas chapel, complete with Elvis Presley impersonator officiating, back in April. Then, last week, they got legally married in a small ceremony at the Santa Barbara, California, courthouse, which, a source tells People, they did because they wanted to make sure the main event, which took place Sunday in Italy, would be legit. (The courthouse wedding was the one that was followed by the traditional "Just Married" car ride, apparently.)

Kardashian posted a number of photos of the Italy ceremony on Instagram, but if you need more, People's and TMZ's coverage of the nuptials is quite extensive. The reality TV star and the Blink-182 drummer wed at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's seaside estate and held the reception at a castle in the seaside village of Portofino that overlooks the gulf and was used as a military lookout in the Middle Ages, TMZ reports. Guests are staying aboard two superyachts and at a villa. And that's not all: A larger reception will be held in Los Angeles at some point. (Read more Kourtney Kardashian stories.)