(Newser) – Escaped Alabama fugitive Casey White and the late Vicky White, the corrections officer who went on the run with him, holed up in an Indiana motel room for nearly a week before authorities finally tracked them down earlier this month. Now, that refuge in the Hoosier State has become a tourist hot spot of sorts, with a waiting list for the room where they stayed. "It's pretty strange," a desk receptionist at the Motel 41 in Evansville tells NBC News of the demand for Room 150, adding that "quite a few people" have expressed interest in reserving it.

"Quite a few" translates to about 65 to 70 people, per WHNT. And as often happens with supply and demand, the base rate for booking the room has jumped from $63 a night to $75—with some paying up to $100 for the chance to bed down there, the receptionist tells NBC. Authorities tell CNN that Casey White and Vicky White, who weren't related but were believed to be in a relationship, had paid a homeless sex offender $100 to use his ID to book the room for them. That man apparently didn't know the two were on the run and didn't commit a crime, a local sheriff says.

The manager of the motel similarly says he didn't know there were fugitives staying on the premises. The two were nabbed on May 9 after a police officer spotted the Cadillac they were believed to have been driving in the motel's parking lot, leading to a car chase. Authorities rammed the vehicle that Casey White was driving into a ditch. The 38-year-old was arrested and has been extradited back to Alabama, where he faces capital murder charges for a 2015 killing, among others. Vicky White was pronounced dead after the car crash of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.