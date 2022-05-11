Sheriff Says Fugitive Planned Shootout With Officers

(Newser) – Authorities chasing two fugitives from Alabama Monday afternoon "basically rammed the vehicle and pushed it into a ditch," a sheriff in Indiana said Tuesday—and the move may have saved the lives of multiple officers. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said recaptured murder suspect Casey White has told investigators that he planned to "engage in a shootout" at the cost of his life and that of Vicky White, the corrections officer who allegedly helped him escape, but the plan was foiled when law enforcement vehicle slammed into their Cadillac, Al.com reports.

Hours after the pair were apprehended in Evansville, Vicky White was pronounced dead from what authorities said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Casey White was treated for injuries sustained in the crash. Wedding said authorities believe Vicky White shot herself after the vehicle crashed and the coroner will confirm whether the wound was self-inflicted, CNN reports. The two Whites are not related or married, though Casey White asked officers to "help my wife." At a hearing Tuesday, Casey White waived his right to an extradition hearing. "I want to go back to Alabama," he said.

Wedding said the Whites, who spent 11 days on the run, had been in Evansville for around six days when they were captured. He said they arrived in a Ford F-150 pickup truck and it's not clear when they obtained the Cadillac. The sheriff said $29,000 in cash, four handguns, and an AR-15 rifle were recovered from the vehicle, the AP reports. Wedding said investigators believe the Whites didn't know anybody in Evansville, though they apparently paid a resident to check into a motel for them, the Evansville Courier & Press reports. He said they paid cash for a 14-day stay, but they were apparently planning to leave town for good when they drove away from the motel Monday.