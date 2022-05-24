(Newser) – A manhunt is underway for a 25-year-old suspected by police of fatally shooting a man on a New York City subway. NBC New York reports that the NYPD is seeking Andrew Abdullah in connection with the killing of Daniel Enriquez, a 48-year-old Goldman Sachs employee headed to brunch Sunday who instead became the victim of what police are calling an unprovoked attack on the Q train from Brooklyn to Manhattan. Sources tell the New York Daily News that a surveillance camera caught the suspect in Sunday's shooting with his face mask down, allowing investigators to ID him. That same video also appeared to show the suspect handing over his gun to a homeless man, who in turn sold it to another homeless person, the sources note, adding that police have since recovered the firearm.

Authorities say Abdullah has nearly a dozen other arrests. Court records show that he pleaded guilty in 2018 to attempted criminal possession of a weapon, plus additional charges, and was sentenced in 2019 to prison, per the New York Times. Records from the state's Department of Corrections note he got out from behind bars later that same year. Pending cases against Abdullah include one on gun charges from January 2020, one from March 2021 involving charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child, and one from last month in which he was charged with stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Meanwhile, Adam Pollack, Enriquez's longtime partner, tells the paper that Enriquez almost never rode the subway due to pandemic and safety concerns, but that he'd recently started to after Uber prices jumped. Pollack said his partner was an uncle of five who was multilingual and fascinated with exploring his family's roots in Mexico. "He was a special, jovial guy," Enriquez's sister says. Police aren't sure where Abdullah may now be, but they say he was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and white sneakers. Authorities are asking anyone with info on Abdullah or the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.