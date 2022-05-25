US Marshals: Suspect in Cyclist's Death Boarded Plane

(Newser) – The woman suspected of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson may no longer be in Texas. The Austin-American Statesman reports that US Marshals say Kaitlin Armstrong boarded a flight out of Austin on May 14, three days after 25-year-old Wilson was found dead in an East Austin home. It's thought that Armstrong flew to Houston and then connected to New York's LaGuardia Airport via Southwest Airlines. KXAN reports she was last seen on surveillance video at the airport dressed in a jean jacket, black shirt, white jeans, and a black face mask and possibly carried a yoga mat holder on her shoulders.

Police spoke with the 24-year-old the day after Wilson's murder, producing video surveillance that showed a black Jeep Cherokee—the type of car Armstrong drives—pulling up to the home Wilson was staying at ahead of a planned weekend race. They said Armstrong nodded yes when told the video didn't look good. A warrant for her arrest wasn't issued until May 19, reports the AP. It cites an affidavit as saying that when being questioned about the vehicle, Armstrong "continued to remain very still and guarded," then asked to leave and was permitted to do so.

Per the affidavit, Wilson had previously dated Armstrong's boyfriend, cyclist Colin Strickland; Wilson and Strickland had gone swimming together the day of her murder. In a Tuesday interview with Good Morning America, Armstrong's dad, Michael, said, "I know her and I know how she thinks and I know what she believes and I know that she just would not do something like this ... I know that she did not do this." (Read more Kaitlin Armstrong stories.)