Cops Say Fifth-Grader Threatened Mass Shooting

(Newser) – Officials in Lee County, Florida, say a 10-year-old boy has been arrested and charged over a "sickening" threat to commit a school shooting. In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said a school threat enforcement team was activated Saturday after the fifth-grader sent a "threatening text message," NBC reports. The sheriff's office says the boy was interviewed and charged with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting. Video released by the sheriff's office shows a deputy walking the boy to a squad car, but it's not clear whether he was released to his parents or detained in a juvenile facility, reports the AP.

"Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent. It’s not funny. This child made a fake threat, and now he’s experiencing real consequences,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a statement. He said the student's behavior "is sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas." The sheriff's office said the boy is a student at an elementary school in Cape Coral.