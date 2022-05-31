Uvalde's Elementary School May Be Razed

(Newser) – This week was supposed to have been the fun first week of summer break for Robb Elementary School students. Instead, the first funeral visitations for students killed in last week's mass shooting have begun in Uvalde, Texas, reports the AP. As questions continue to be raised about all aspects of the assault that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers, a related one has surfaced: Will the school itself ever reopen? "We're going to look to raze that school and build a new one," state lawmaker Roland Gutierrez quoted President Biden as telling him over the weekend, per KSAT.

It's not clear when the decision will be made, but razing the building wouldn't be unprecedented. CNN takes a look at how other schools have handled things over the years, beginning with Columbine. The Colorado high school reopened the following school year mostly as-is, though its heavily damaged library was rebuilt as the Hope Library. In Sandy Hook, Conn., the entire elementary school where that assault took place was demolished and replaced by a new school. (A debate has rekindled about whether the public should see images of the victims after such assaults.)